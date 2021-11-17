Jalna (Maha): In a bid to speed up the vaccination drive in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government on Wednesday decided to make actor Salman Khan the vaccine ambassador of the state. According to a PTI report, state Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said there was hesitancy about taking anti-coronavirus vaccines in Muslim-dominated areas, and the government will take the help of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to convince people to take the jab.Also Read - Jammu Imposes Night Curfew Amid Surge In Covid Cases, People Asked To Follow Guidelines

Speaking to PTI on Monday, Tope said that Maharashtra is leading in terms of the number of vaccine shots administered, but in some areas the pace of vaccination is low. “There is still some hesitancy in Muslim-dominated areas. We have decided to use Salman Khan and religious leaders to convince the Muslim community to take the vaccine,” he said. Also Read - Clear Skies Deceiving, Air Pollution Didn't Drop as Much as Thought During Lockdown: Study

Actor @BeingSalmanKhan Urges Citizens To Not Fall Prey to Rumours About Covid-19 Vaccine | Watch pic.twitter.com/pUn4uNGXMz — India.com (@indiacom) November 17, 2021

Also Read - US Can Get Covid-19 Under Control by Next Year by Ramping Up Vaccination: Anthony Fauci

Study Shows Hesitancy In Muslims

India opened the vaccination drive for its population of and over 18 years of age, on May 1, 2021. But, initially, many struggled to book a slot on the CoWin portal. Subsequently, most of the states took a lead and started walk-in vaccination drive for the citizens.

The YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey, as reported by moneycontrol.com, showed that vaccine hesitancy differed across various religious groups in India. According to the survey, 66.7 per cent Hindus had received at least one dose of the vaccine. On the other hand, in Muslims and Christians only about 50 per cent received the jab.

Around 13.3 per cent Muslims were unsure of the vaccine as compared to 5.7 per cent Hindus.

“Religious leaders and film actors wield great influence and people listen to them,” Tope was quoted by PTI as saying.

Vaccination In Maharashtra Second Highest In The Country

According to data by Ministry of Health, Maharashtra has administered 10,41,16,963 vaccines till now. Out of these, 3,43,01,735 people have been administered both doses of the vaccine. Last week, Mumbai became the city to

Tope also said, “By the end of November all eligible persons will have received at least the first dose.”

However, Uttar Pradesh is leading in the total number of doses administered with 14,29,27,486 doses. And 3,98,95,529 people have been fully vaccinated in the state.