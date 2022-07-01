Maharashtra | New Delhi: Ex-Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis became the Deputy CM of the new state government, led by Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde on Thursday. The BJP politician made the announcement on Thursday post the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government. The move, which came as a surprise to many, made Fadnavis the fifth politician in Maharashtra to accept a junior role, according to the Times of India.Also Read - Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis Boycotts BJP Office Celebrations; Shinde Reverses Uddhav Govt’s Decision

Fadnavis had, during the course of the events on Thursday, stated that he would not be a part of the Shinde-led government and support it from the outside. However, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Chief JP Nadda later confirmed that he would be the Deputy CM.

Which Other Maharashtra Politicians Accepted Junior Roles?