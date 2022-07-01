Maharashtra | New Delhi: Ex-Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis became the Deputy CM of the new state government, led by Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde on Thursday. The BJP politician made the announcement on Thursday post the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government. The move, which came as a surprise to many, made Fadnavis the fifth politician in Maharashtra to accept a junior role, according to the Times of India.Also Read - Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis Boycotts BJP Office Celebrations; Shinde Reverses Uddhav Govt’s Decision
Fadnavis had, during the course of the events on Thursday, stated that he would not be a part of the Shinde-led government and support it from the outside. However, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Chief JP Nadda later confirmed that he would be the Deputy CM.
Which Other Maharashtra Politicians Accepted Junior Roles?
- Shankarrao Chavan: Became CM in 1975 and was replaced by Vasantdada Patil in 1977. In 1978, Sharad Pawar became the CM and made Chavan his Finance Minister.
- Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar: Became CM of Maharashtra from 1985 till 1986. Then, in 2004, he was chosen as the Revenue Minister in the Sushilkumar Shinde government.
- Narayan Rane: Then with Shiv Sena, he served as CM in 1999. He joined Congress later and served as Revenue Minister in the Vilasrao Deshmukh government.
- Ashok Chavan: He was Maharashtra CM between 2008 and 2010. Under the Uddhav Thackeray government, he was chosen as the PWD minister.