Maharashtra: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Government on Wednesday issued guidelines for Diwali celebrations in the state. Urging people not to burst crackers, the government issued directives keeping the air pollution and Covid-19 in mind.

Here are the guidelines issued by the government:

Government urges to celebrate Diwali by lighting a lamp and avoiding firecrackers

Do not overcrowd the market for Diwali shopping and follow Corona rules.

Many states had already banned firecrackers in an effort to keep the pollution level under control. Some of the states have completely banned the use, manufacture and sale of firecrackers, while some other have allowed the use of green crackers during Diwali and New Year.

West Bengal government imposed a ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers during upcoming festivals. On Tuesday, Punjab government announced a two-hour window to burst green firecrackers on Diwali and Gurpurb across the state.

List of States Which Have Decided To Ban Crackers This Diwali:

Delhi: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has on Septemper 29 ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022.

Punjab: On Tuesday, the Punjab government announced a two-hour window to burst green firecrackers on Diwali and Gurpurb across the state and the state administration imposed a complete ban in Jalandhar and Mandi Gobindgarh, from the Wednesday midnight onwards on account of poor air quality index (AQI) levels.

West Bengal: Earlier in the day, the West Bengal government imposed a ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers during upcoming festivals. However, the state government allowed only green crackers to be used during the festivals.

Rajasthan: The Rajasthan government earlier this month said the people of the state are allowed to burst only green crackers for two hours on the occasion of Diwali