Over 6,000 Maharashtra Doctors Go On Strike From Today, Surgeries Likely To Be Affected

Maharashtra Doctors Strike Latest Update: The doctors' association also urged the state government to fill 1,432 vacant posts for senior resident doctors.

Over 4,000 resident doctors from Sion, KEM, BYL Nair, RN Cooper, and the state-run JJ Hospital will participate in the strike. (Representational Image)

Maharashtra Doctors Strike Latest Update: Over 6,000 resident doctors in Maharashtra went on strike on Monday, demanding hostel facilities and payment of Covid arrears that have been pending for over a year. Because of the protests, thousands of elective surgeries are likely to be affected across the state.

In a letter to the state government, the BMC MARD sought the implementation of a Government Resolution on dearness allowance at BMC hospitals along with clearance of arrears of dearness allowance from July 1, 2018.

“The payment of eight months of COVID arrears of resident doctors of Nair Hospital (NAIR MARD) and two months arrears of resident doctors of KEM and Cooper hospitals are pending. The BMC should provide adequate hostel facilities for the resident doctors of all BMC and GMC hospitals,” the letter states.

Giving details, the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) told India Today they were forced to go for strike after multiple pleas to the government for augmentation of hostel facilities fell on deaf ears.

“Strike is the last resort for us, even so, we hope that patients shouldn’t suffer. Nair hospital in Mumbai was a dedicated Covid hospital and even then, Covid compensation is pending. Residents are demanding better hostel facilities, but these demands are not being met,” Dr Akshay Yadav was quoted as saying by India Today.

The doctors’ association also urged the state government to fill 1,432 vacant posts for senior resident doctors. This proposal has been pending with the state government. The association also demanded immediate filling of the vacant posts of associate and assistant professors.

Apart from these demands, the association further demanded immediate implementation of dearness allowance and arrears in municipal and all government hospitals. They alsorged the state government to remove the disparity in pay of senior resident doctors and implementing equal pay for all resident doctors.