Palghar: It is festival time across the country and people are immersed in the celebratory fervour. There are news from numerous places about how the festive atmosphere has spread joy and happiness all around. Amidst all this, there is a piece of news coming from Virar, Maharashtra where a double tragedy struck a family on Navratri when a 35-year-old man collapsed and died while playing ‘Garba’ at a marquee in Virar town, Palghar. As if the loss of a young life was not enough for the family to go into a state of mourning, upon hearing of the incident, his father also died due to the shock, said officials.Also Read - Video: 21-Year-Old Man Collapses & Dies While Performing Garba in Gujarat's Anand, Heart Attack Suspected

The incident happened late on Saturday night when Manish Narpat Sonigra was playing Garba at the Global City housing complex in Evershine Nagar and suddenly crashed on the ground. Also Read - Watch: Chris Gayle Flaunts His Garba Skill in Jodhpur

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but declared dead on arrival late that night, said a relative. Also Read - Shardiya Navratri Day 8 Maha Ashtami: Worship Maha Gauri With Kanya Pujan, Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Bhog And Dos And Don'ts

Upon learning this, his stunned father Narpat Harakchand Sonigra, 66, also collapsed and died, plunging the entire family and locality into a state of gloom.

The bereaved family hails from Marudhar in Rajasthan and belongs to the Godwad Oswal Jain community, said Narpat Sonigra’s son Rahul and brother Nagraj Harakchand Sonigra.

The funeral rites of the deceased father-son duo were performed in Virar town on Sunday evening, while the police have lodged an accidental death report case in the matter.