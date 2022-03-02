Owing to the dip in the Covid cases, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Wednesday eased coronavirus-related restrictions, news agency PTI reported. According to the report, restaurants, cinema halls and theatres to function at 100% capacity in 14 districts including Mumbai.Also Read - Yuvraj Singh's Gesture During COVID Times For Cancer Patients Win Hearts Also Read - Odisha Bans Holi Celebrations in Public, Restricts Large Gathering During Festivals Also Read - Fire Breaks Out On 10th Floor Of Residential Apartment Building In Mumbai, No Casualty Reported