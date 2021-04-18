New Delhi: Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and young Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday said that the state is expecting a third wave of COVID-19 soon, however, it cannot be determined how strong or weak the third wave can be. He also said that even if vaccination doesn’t help right away, it will help prepare for the future. “Every decision the state is taking today is based on the task force we created last year, as per science and medical facts, not by politics,” the Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister said at the NDTV Solutions Summit. Also Read - Maharashtra Logs Highest Single-day COVID Count With 67,000 Fresh Infections | Top Developments

"We have come to the genuine belief that under-reporting is not going to help. Now we are preparing for the third wave. We have five lakh beds, 70% of them oxygenated. According to computer-generated models, the transmission chain could be broken in the state," he said.

Referring to the large number of migrant population in the state, the Maharashtra minister said he was far more confident of the situation than he was last year. "Migrant labourers in the state are better off this time as there is no panic yet. I think we are all more experienced by now — be it the government, the migrant labourers, or the industries employing them," Thackeray said.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 67,123 fresh cases of coronavirus, its highest single-day rise so far, taking the tally to 37,70,707. Besides, 419 deaths due to the pandemic were reported in the state, which pushed the death toll to 59,970, as per the state health department.

(With inputs from PTI)