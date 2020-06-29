Maharashtra Lockdown Extension News: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, the Maharashtra government on Monday extended the lockdown till July 15. Also Read - Lockdown Extension in Maharashtra: 15-Day Shutdown Announced in These 33 Areas of Mumbai

On Sunday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had indicated that the ongoing lockdown restrictions will continue beyond June 30.

Saying that the lockdown restrictions will not cease after June 30, the chief minister had said that the threat of Covid-19 still looms over the state and all precautions need to be taken.

On the other hand, the Mumbai Police on Sunday had also announced a series of measures under the #MissionBeginAgain by appealing to people to strictly adhere to the guidelines.

The development comes as the coronavirus cases in the state for the third consecutive day jumped sharply from Saturday’s highest of 5,318 to 5,493 on Sunday while deaths in Pune Division crossed 1,000.

In a significant development, the Maharashtra government on Monday launched ‘Project Platina’ which is world’s largest convalescent plasma therapy trial cum treatment of severe COVID-19 patients.

The Rs 16.65 crore project was launched by Maharashtra Medical Education and Drugs Department and inaugurated by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

As per updates from the CMO, the project is the world’s largest trial-cum-treatment project of its kind which will help save 500 lives of critically ill COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra.

The funding to support the plasma therapy trial project has been done through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in Maharashtra.

Taking to Twitter, Aditya Thackeray made the announcement and said Maharashtra has been working on the plasma therapy ever since the COVID-19 fight started.

Aditya further informed that the trial treatment of the therapy will be free of cost in 17 medical colleges across the state.

While launching the project, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said Maharashtra will be the first state in the country to conduct an overarching trial on convalescent plasma therapy.

Saying that the first plasma therapy trial was first conducted in April this year, the CM said then the state sought permission from the Centre to undertake more trials.

He further added that the Central team which visited the state also lauded the measures taken by the state government in containing coronavirus.