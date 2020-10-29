Maharashtra Lockdown News: To keep a check on the coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government on Thursday extended lockdown in the state till November 30. Also Read - COVID-19 Antibodies May Provide Immunity For At Least 5 Months: Study

Under its 'Mission Begin Again' plan, the state government said the phase-wise opening of economic activities will remain in place in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Issuing the circular, the state government said that all departments of government of Maharashtra shall strictly implement these guidelines.

The state government in its order also stated that the activities already allowed from time to time will continue and all earlier orders will align with this order. However, the lockdown restrictions will be strictly followed in containment zones.

Earlier this month, the state government had allowed hotels, restaurants and bars to restart functioning 50% capacity. However, schools, colleges and educational institutions are closed until further order.

The Central government on October 27 announced fresh guidelines and said various activities like opening of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity will continue to be applicable till November 30 in areas outside the containment zones.

In Maharastra, the number of coronavirus cases went up to 16,60,766 with the addition of 6,738 cases on Wednesday. The fatality count in the state reached 43,554 after 91 persons died due to the infection.

A total of 8,430 patients were discharged during the day, which took the tally of recovered persons to 14,86,926. With this, the number of active cases in the state stands at 1,29,746.