Maharashtra: Father Drags Minor Girl From Mandap; Hangs Her To Death, Burns Body To Destroy Evidence

Jalna: In another brutal case of honour killing, a 17-year-old girl was killed by her own family in Jalna on Tuesday for eloping with a boy who was her distant relative and her lover. The incident took place Pirpimpalgaon village, in Jalna taluka. The victim, identified as Suryakala Santosh Sarode, had left her house earlier in the week with a boy who was her distant relative. Her father lured her back home by promising to marry them off.

The Girl Was Dragged From Mandap And Then Later Hanged To Death

As the girl came home, a wedding was organised and preparations were done with limited guests. However, as the girl sat on the mandap she was dragged by her father Santosh Sharode and uncle Namdev Sarode all the way from the mandap to a tree near their house. They then tied a knot to her neck and hung her from the tree.

Later, they burned her body to destroy the evidence, reported Free Press Journal. The victim’s family did so to make it look like a suicide.

Shockingly, no one from the family intervened when this brutal act was committed. The family killed the girl to keep their ‘honour’ intact in society.

Someone in the village informed the police station, and the police immediately held both accused. They were sentenced to three days of judicial custody. Further investigations are underway.