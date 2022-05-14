Thane: Maharashtra police have booked a father-son duo for allegedly stealing electricity worth Rs 5.93 crore in the Murbad area of Thane district. According to officials, the irregularity came to light after a Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) team raided a stone crushing unit in Falegaon on May 5. The power was reportedly being stolen remotely with the use of a gadget that was tampering with the meter readings.Also Read - Marathi Actress Ketaki Chitale Arrested For Derogatory Post on Sharad Pawar. Read All About The Row Here

“The total power theft in the last 29 months has been estimated at 34,09,901 units worth Rs 5.93 crore,” news agency PTI quoted an official as saying. Also Read - Bombay HC Orders Maharashtra Govt to Appoint Woman, Declared 'Male' in Medical Test, Within 2 Months

A case of power theft has been registered against Chandrakant Bhambre, his son Sachin Bhambre, and their driver, all residents of Phalegaon village in Kalyan taluka, at Murbad police station. They have been booked under various provisions of the Electricity Act, a Murbad police station official informed. Also Read - BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Maharashtra's Mahakali Nagar Slum Area | Details Here

As per prima facia, the accused reportedly tampered with the electricity meter and the records of power consumption were suspicious. Therefore, the meter was seized and a thorough examination was carried out in the laboratory, where it was found that a remote control circuit was installed by wrapping black adhesive in the meter. The technical analysis concluded that by controlling this circuit with the help of remote control, the actual power consumption of the crusher was recorded less in the meter, the Times of India reported.

Last month, the MSEDCL had removed around 46,000 metal hooks used for stealing electricity and had saved nearly 500 MW of power.