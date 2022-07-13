Mumbai: Incessant rains have wreaked havoc in Maharashtra. The weather department has also issued a nowcast warning for Maharashtra’s Pune, Satara, Solapur, Sangli and Kolhapur districts, predicting moderate to intense rainfall at isolated places in the next 3 to 4 hours. Owing to the heavy rainfalls, the authorities have ordered all schools, colleges and private establishments/offices to remain closed in Gadchiroli district till July 16.Also Read - Maharashtra Floods: Palghar Orders Closure of All schools, Colleges After IMD Sounds Red Alert on Rains

According to the latest report, over five people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents over the past 24 hours and 95 people were evacuated as heavy rain battered Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, Nashik and Palghar districts of Maharashtra. Also Read - Pune Schools To Remain Closed Tomorrow In Wake Of Heavy Rainfall. Read Full Advisory Here

Most of the evacuations were done in Gadchiroli, Nashik, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, and Raigad districts. Also Read - Naneghat Reverse Waterfall in Maharashtra is an Incredible Jharna And a Must-Visit For Nature Lovers! Watch Viral Video

The Mumbai Police, on the other hand, have appealed to motorists to travel cautiously even as waterlogging and traffic snarls were reported in several areas of the city. “As per the IMD forecast, intense to very intense spells of rain are likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai in the next 3-4 hours. We request Mumbaikar to travel cautiously and #Dial100 or tweet to us for any further help or guidance,” tweeted the Mumbai traffic police.

As per the IMD forecast, intense to very intense spells of rain are likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai in the next 3-4 hours. We request Mumbaikar to travel cautiously and #Dial100 or tweet to us for any further help or guidance #MTPTrafficUpdates @MumbaiPolice — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 13, 2022

In Pune, the water storage in the catchment areas of all four dams upstream of Mutha river increased to 12.23 TMC as of Wednesday morning. Last year, on the same day, the water storage in the dams was 8.79 TMC.