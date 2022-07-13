Mumbai: The Palghar administration has ordered the closure of all schools and colleges in the district after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a red alert in view of the extremely heavy rainfall in the town. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in Palghar on Wednesday and Thursday, district collector Dr Manik Gursal issued an order in this regard.Also Read - Maharashtra Floods: Schools, Colleges and Private Establishments In This District To Remain Shut Till July 16

The order states that all anganwadis, government and private schools, zilla parishad schools, civic schools and ashram schools, colleges, and training institutes, will remain closed tomorrow, July 14,

The authorities in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad have declared a holiday for all schools on Thursday.

Meanwhile, owing to the heavy rainfalls, the authorities have ordered all schools, colleges and private establishments/offices to remain closed in Gadchiroli district till July 16.

According to the latest report, over five people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents over the past 24 hours and 95 people were evacuated as heavy rain battered Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, Nashik and Palghar districts of Maharashtra.

The Mumbai Police, on the other hand, have appealed to motorists to travel cautiously even as waterlogging and traffic snarls were reported in several areas of the city. “As per the IMD forecast, intense to very intense spells of rain are likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai in the next 3-4 hours. We request Mumbaikar to travel cautiously and #Dial100 or tweet to us for any further help or guidance,” tweeted the Mumbai traffic police.