Mumbai: The flood situation in Maharashtra remained grim and the death toll in various rain-related incidents, including landslides climbed up to 149. Besides, 50 people have also been injured and 64 are still missing. Districts like Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli are worst-hit. Teams of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, NDRF, and SDRF are still deployed in various areas, rescuing people, and providing food or medicine and other aid materials to the victims. People in several towns and villages voiced their rage at the administration for not rushing them food, water, clothes, medicines, cleaning materials and other items of daily use to help them re-start their lives from scratch. The Uddhav Thackeray-led state government has sanctioned Rs 2 crore each for Raigad and Ratnagiri for relief operations and Rs 50 lakh for the other affected regions where water levels have started receding and cleaning operations have been taken up.Also Read - Video of Crocodile Crawling Around the Streets of Maharashtra's Sangli Goes Viral | WATCH

Maharashtra Floods | LIVE Updates

06:47 AM: Over 2.29 lakh people have been evacuated to safer areas after their homes were submerged in flood waters, in some places up to 20 feet high.

06:27 AM: Daroom Uloom Madrasa in Shiroli, Kolhapur rehabilitates flood-affected people. “We have housed over 400 people including women & children. They are being provided with food & other facilities, ” said Madrasa caretaker Haji Aslam Sayyid.

06:15 AM: As per the request made by the Ratnagiri District Collector, two truck mounted suction machines and 50 cleaning workers have been dispatched to Chiplun on behalf of BMC for relief work in the city of Chiplun: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) PRO