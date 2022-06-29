Maharashtra Floor Test Tomorrow: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra is on the verge of collapse and is expected to take a floor test in the House on Thursday. The state is facing a political crisis after Eknath Shinde and 47 lawmakers turned hostile and rebelled against the party. Things became murkier after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis met state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and claimed that the MVA government has lost the majority. “We have given a letter to Maharashtra governor and told him that the 39 Shiv Sena MLAs are saying that they don’t want to be with NCP and Congress government. It shows that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has lost the majority,” Fadnavis told reporters following his meeting with Koshyari.Also Read - Maharashtra Crisis: Uddhav Thackeray Ordered to Face Floor Test on June 30

We've given a letter to Mahrashtra Gov & told him that the 39 Shiv Sena MLAs are saying that they don't want to be with NCP,Cong govt; it shows MVA govt has lost the majority. We've requested Gov to direct CM to immediately prove his majority through Floor test: Devendra Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/AfeRr9HjVI — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022

What is Floor Test?

A floor test is held if there is more than one person/party staking claim to form the government.

If the CM fails to prove majority in the floor test, he will have to resign.

Tomorrow, the floor test will be held to ascertain the support Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray enjoys in the state Assembly.

Maharashtra Floor Test: How The Numbers Stack Up in Assembly?

In the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the majority mark is 145.

The current strength is 287 as one Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke of Mumbai, passed away recently, thus the majority mark is 144.

The MVA strength, before the government plunged into crisis was —Shiv Sena (55), NCP (53) and Congress (44), and with the support of smaller parties and independents, the ruling alliance had total 169 legislators.

Of the total 55, Shinde camp now claims to have the support of 40 MLAs, reducing the Sena’s count to a meagre 15.

Following this, the number of the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s strength in the House will reduce to 125.

The BJP, on the other hand, has 106, plus the support of smaller parties and independents giving a strength of around 114.

As per the current situation, if the Shinde camp joins hands with the BJP, the party will be in a stronger position with a total of 154 members in the House to support it. (106- BJP, Smaller Parties and Independents -8, Rebel MLAs- 40).

Besides the MVA-BJP, there is a significant 29-strong group of MLAs who are independents or from smaller parties who have become important for both the ruling and opposition side.

