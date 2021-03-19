Mumbai: In wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government has announced fresh restrictions across the state which will be in place till March 31. Also Read - Mumbai: BMC to Start RT-PCR Corona Test at All Malls From March 22. List of Fresh Restrictions Here

As part of the fresh curbs announced for Mumbai and other areas in Maharashtra, private offices will now have to function at 50 per cent capacity. Also Read - COVID-19 Travel Guidelines And Curfew Rules For 7 Indian States Including Maharashtra, Uttarakhand And Tamil Nadu - All We Know

Further, all drama theatres and auditoriums have to operate on 50 per cent capacity. Entry will be not allowed to those not wearing masks. Also Read - Maharashtra Covid Cases: Despite Restrictions, State Could Report 3 lakh Active COVID-19 Cases by April 1 if .... | 10 Points

However, officers of the manufacturing sector will be allowed to function at full capacity.