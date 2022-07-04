Maharashtra Fuel Price: The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra Government on Monday announced that it will slash VAT on fuel soon. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, while replying to a debate after he won the floor test, informed that a decision to reduce VAT on fuel will be taken in the state cabinet.Also Read - Maharashtra Floor Test: CM Eknath Shinde Wins Trust Vote in Assembly With Support of 164 MLAs

Replying to a congratulatory motion in the Legislative Assembly, he also announced Rs 21 crore for the development of Hirkani village in Raigad district. Also Read - Delhi Police Nabs Sidhu Moose Wala Murder's Main Shooter Ankit Sirsa, His Accomplice | LIVE

In April, the then chief minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray had announced a reduction in petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.08 per litre and Rs 1.44 per litre respectively after the Centre slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 8 and Rs 6 per litre respectively. Also Read - Eknath Shinde Declared Leader Of Legislative Assembly, Bharat Gogawale Appointed Chief Whip