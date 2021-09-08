Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Wednesday prohibited public from visiting Ganesh mandals on Ganesh Chaturthi. The government has also directed the mandal organisers to make darshan available online or through other electronic means. Earlier, the Mumbai civic body had also issued fresh guidelines for the Ganpati festival beginning from Friday and banned the physical darshan for devotees at public pandals as well as imposed restrictions on the number of participants in processions during the celebrations.Also Read - BCCI to Facilitate 30,000 RT-PCR Tests During IPL 2nd Phase, Medical Staff to Stay in Same Bubble

Here are the guidelines issued by BMC:

For bringing the idols of the deity and during their immersion, there will not be more than 10 people in the processions of public mandals and not more than five for the household Ganpatis All devotees should wear masks and observe social distancing. Also, the 10 participants should have taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine and completed 15 days after taking the second dose BMC has banned physical darshan for devotees at the public Ganpati pandals and appealed to citizens to celebrate the festival with simplicity. The mandals falling in COVID-19 containment zones will have to make arrangements for the immersion of the Ganpati idols in the pandal premises or postpone it. In sealed buildings, devotees will have to make arrangements for the immersion of idols at home. If a house/building is declared a containment zone, the rules for it should be followed during the festival. The cap on the height of Ganpati idols and restrictions on celebrations have been imposed for the second year in a row to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

"Considering the potential danger of a third COVID-19 wave, devotees are strictly forbidden from taking darshan. It has been decided that Ganeshotsav mandals should provide darshan facility to devotees through cable network, website, Facebook or (other) social media," the civic body said.

The civic body has already restricted the height of household Ganpati idols to two feet and for the public mandals to four feet.

The civic body also appealed to people to avoid any action that may lead to the spread of the pandemic and said in case of any violation of rules, strict action would be taken under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act.

On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 353 new COVID-19 cases and two fresh fatalities, which took the infection tally to 7,47,078 and the death toll to 16,000, as per official data.