Maharashtra Shocker! 8 Men Gangrape 16-Year-Old Girl In Palghar; Arrested

An FIR was filed by the victim, based upon which the eight accused were arrested.

Representative image

Palghar: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by eight men in a village near Palghar in Maharashtra. The cops have arrested all the accused. According to the police, the minor was brutally raped at an unoccupied bungalow in their beach village by the accused. The girl was then taken to a seashore later where was assaulted again, news agency PTI reported.

Also Read:

The victim in her statement to the police said that the incident took place on December 18 when she was taken to an unoccupied bungalow in Mahim village on December 16 and her ordeal began around 8 pm and continued till 10 am the next day. She also alleged that she was taken to the bushes near the seashore, where they again sexually assaulted her.

An FIR was filed by the victim, based upon which the eight accused were arrested. Police booked the arrested accused under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 366 (A) (procuration of minor girl) and 376 (D) (gang-rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police said that they have also been charged under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, PTI reported.

Further probe into the matter is under, the police spokesperson stated.