Aurangabad: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, the Aurangabad District administration on Wednesday issued a prohibitory order for public gathering till April 4. Issuing the order, Aurangabad District Collector and District Magistrate and Police Commissioner said that five or more people are not permitted to gather in any locality in view of COVID19 spread. Also Read - All England Badminton Championships to Have a Delayed Start After Inconclusive COVID Test Results

The development comes as Aurangabad on Wednesday recorded 1,271 new cases of coronavirus cases, pushing the tally in the district to 60,100. Besides these new cases, seven more people also succumbed to the viral infection, raising the death toll in the district to 1,351. Also Read - Need to Stop 2nd Wave of Corona Urgently, Says PM Modi After Holding High-level Meet With CMs | Key Takeaways

So far, 52,073 people have recovered from the infection, while there are 6,676 active COVID-19 cases in the district at present. As per updates, 716 shopkeepers were tested on Tuesday and out of them, the results of 61 came out positive for the viral infection.

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Tuesday caught 53 people for not wearing mask in the city and collected Rs 26,500 as fine from them. The AMC is also working on increasing the number of beds for COVID-19 patients by 5,000, municipal health officer Dr Neeta Padalkar told news agency PTI. “The buildings that we acquired earlier are now being activated as COVID-19 care centres,” she said.