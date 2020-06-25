New Delhi: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday approved the “beach shack” policy for eight beaches along the Konkan coast to give the tourism sector a boost in the state. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Over 4841 Cases, 192 Deaths in 24 Hours, State to Open Salon From June 28 | 10 Points

"10 shacks each will be set up at Aareware beach in Ratnagiri, Tarkarli in Sindhudurg, Varsoli and Diveagar in Raigad and Palghar's Kelva and Bordi beaches," a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office said.

Applications for setting up temporary beach shacks will be available on thegovernment website and other beaches will also be incorporated in the policy in phases, it was stated.

Shacks can only come up in areas approved by the tourism directorate with permits from the state coastal area management authority and priority will be given to locals, the statement said.

While the allocation of shacks will be for three years, 80 per cent of jobs generated in these establishments will be given to locals, it was stated.

Beach shacks can function from 7 am to 7 pm and they will all be equipped with CCTV cameras, the release said.

Meanwhile, the cabinet also approved in principle, a proposal to privatise land and properties of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC).