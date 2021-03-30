Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday formed by a single-member committee that will investigate the allegations levelled by former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. According to a Hindustan Times report, the committee comprises retired high court judge Justice Kailash Chandiwal. Also Read - Amid Speculations of Alliance, Maharashtra BJP Chief Hints Sharad Pawar Met Amit Shah

The committee will have to submit its report within six months. The Justice Chandiwal Committee is to investigate if Param Bir Singh has submitted any evidence in his March 20 letter where he has levelled allegations against Anil Deshmukh.