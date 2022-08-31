Mumbai: In what is being hailed as a festival bonanza on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Maharashtra government has decided to give the ownership of houses to police personnel for Rs 15 lakh under the Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) Chawl redevelopment scheme, officials said here on Wednesday. The announcement in this regard had been made by state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the legislature last week and the Housing Department issued the detailed orders to the effect here on Tuesday, said the officials. As per the officials, all the police personnel, working or retired, or the families and legal heirs of the deceased, residing in the BDD Chawls till January 1, 2011, shall be eligible to get 500 square feet houses on an ownership basis, on the construction cost of Rs 15 lakh.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Australian Star Batter David Warner Wins Hearts; Sends Wishes to Indian Fans

The police personnel are living in the century-old British Development Department Chawls complexes in Worli, Naigaon, and NM Joshi Marg. The Maharashtra Housing & Area Development Authority (MHADA) would incur losses since the homes would be given on a permanent ownership basis to the police personnel while the state government will foot 70 per cent of the losses and the MHADA would bear the remainder for the scheme, described as a welfare measure and to ease the problems of housing for police personnel.

Labelled as the biggest cluster development project of its kind in Asia, it is estimated to cost around Rs 20,000 crore.

The much-delayed BDD Chawls redevelopment project was launched in August 2021 by the then Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress led by Uddhav Thackeray. The MVA had taken up razing the 207 century-old buildings where 32 swank towers with all modern facilities would come up to shift and house the 17,000-odd families living in the BDD Chawls.

Tatas, L&T, and Shapoorji Pallonji groups would execute the redevelopment project with buildings rising to 40-storeys and 22-storeys, parking, at least 4 schools, gardens, playgrounds, mini-hospitals, welfare centres, shopping plazas, etc, to be ready in the next 3 to 8 years.