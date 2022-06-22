Mumbai: Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. According to news agency ANI, he is admitted to HN Reliance Foundation hospital, Mumbai today for COVID19 treatment. The news comes amid Shiv Sena rebel minister Eknath Shinde was expected to meet Governor Koshyari with a claim that there are 40 party legislators with him.Also Read - Maharashtra Crisis LIVE: Shiv Sena Rebel Eknath Shinde Claims 40 MLAs With Him; State Cabinet Meeting at 1 PM

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari admitted to HN Reliance Foundation hospital, Mumbai today for #COVID19 treatment: Sources (File photo) pic.twitter.com/8KE8dplZua — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

Maharashtra is currently witnessing political turmoil as rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde, along with several other MLAs went incommunicado on Wednesday and appeared to have rebelled against the party. Also Read - Amid Political Crisis in Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde Changes Twitter Bio, Says Will Never Cheat For Power

33 Shiv Sena and 7 independent MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde arrived at a luxury hotel in Guwahati in BJP-ruled Assam on Wednesday. The revolt in the Shiv Sena has given rise to speculations that Shinde along with other MLAs might join the BJP in a bid to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The Shiv Sena MLAs are now staying at Radisson Blu Hotel in the city.

“A total of 40 MLAs are present here. We will carry Balasaheb Thackeray’s Hindutva,” said Shinde after arriving in Guwahati. The Shiv Sena MLAs were received by BJP MLA Sushanta Borgohain and BJP MP Pallab Lochan Das at Guwahati airport.