Mumbai: In a major controversy arising in Maharashtra, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari reportedly had to wait for over two hours at the Mumbai airport this morning to take a flight to Uttarakhand as he could not use the state government aircraft. The Governor took a commercial flight to Dehradun because permission for the special aircraft did not come until the last minute, reported PTI. Also Read - Maharashtra Makes RT-PCR Coronavirus Test Compulsory For Travellers From Kerala

This comes amid uneasy ties between the state’s Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government and the governor, with both the sides have being critical of each other in the past. Also Read - Maharashtra Intelligence to Probe if Bharat Ratna Recipients, Celebrities Tweeted Under Pressure by Centre Over Farm Laws

The Raj Bhavan statement said the governor’s secretariat had written to the government authorities seeking permission for the use of aircraft “well in advance” on February 2.

The office of the chief minister was also informed about it, the statement said.

When asked about the issue, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar told reporters here he had no clue and will be able to comment after gathering information.

However, the opposition BJP in Maharashtra accused the state government of being “egoistic” and indulging in “childish acts”, and demanded an apology from the Shiv Sena- led dispensation over this.

It's a childish act, this is a very arrogant government. Governor's post is more important than who holds it. Govt didn't give permission deliberately to disrespect him: Devendra Fadnavis, BJP on Maharashtra Gov allegedly being denied permission to use govt aircraft by State govt pic.twitter.com/qPxLlA55Gl — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2021

According to the Raj Bhavan statement, Koshyari is scheduled to preside over valedictory function of the 122nd Induction Training Programme of IAS officers at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration at Mussoorie in Uttarakhand on Friday.

He was scheduled to depart from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai for Dehradun at 10 am on Thursday, the statement said.

Koshyari will travel to Mussoorie from Dehradun.

“Today, on 11th February 2021, the Honble Governor reached the CSIM Airport at 1000 hrs and boarded the government plane. However, the Honble Governor was informed that the permission for the use of Government Aircraft had not been received,” the statement said.

Whatever happened is very bad. Maharashtra has never seen such a thing in the past. Governor is a constitutional post & must be respected. At the same time, Governor should also respect the state. CM & Gov are important posts & they must respect each other: Bala Nandgaonkar, MNS pic.twitter.com/aDGwhR8iHW — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2021

As directed by the governor, tickets for Dehradun were booked for the governor on a commercial aircraft leaving Mumbai at 12.15 pm immediately and accordingly, he left for Dehradun, it said.

Earlier, a source told PTI, “Normally, governors do not wait for the permission to come. He sat in the aircraft. The pilot then said the permission was not given yet.”

When asked about this, Pawar said he had no clue.

“I will take details on reaching the Mantralaya (state secretariat) and only then will be able to say anything,” the deputy chief minister said.

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the MVA government should apologise for “insulting” the governor.

If the state government has purposefully denied permission, it is a “blot” on the state’s reputation, he said.

“If this embarrassment is not intentional, then the state government should suspend the official who failed to issue the flying permission in time to the governor,” he said.

The government should apologise and avoid further escalation of the issue, Mungantiwar said.

BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis accused the state government of being “egoistic” and indulging in “childish acts”.

He also alleged that the state government has insulted the constitutional post of governor.

“It is an unfortunate incident. Such an incident had never happened in the state earlier. Governor is not a person, it is a designation. People come and go, but the designation stays,” he said.

The governor is the head of the state. In fact, it is the governor who appoints the chief minister and his cabinet, Fadnavis pointed out.

“The government should understand that it is insulting a constitutional post,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)