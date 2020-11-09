Mumbai: Expressing concern over the security and health of Republic TV’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday talked to State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and conveyed the same to him. Also Read - Delhi HC Seeks Replies From Republic TV, Times Now on Bollywood Producers' Plea Against Defamatory Remarks

This comes after Arnab Goswami alleged that he was being assaulted in jail and was not being allowed to meet his family. The Governor also asked the Home Minister to allow Goswami's family to meet with him.

Bhagat Singh Koshyari's statement was shared through the official Twitter handle of the Maharashtra Governor. According to an official statement from the Raj Bhavan said: "Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari spoke to Maharashtra's Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and conveyed to him his concern over the security and health of news anchor and editor-in-chief of Republic Media Network Arnab Goswami."

The Governor also asked the Home Minister to allow the family of Arnab Goswami to see him and to speak to him. The Governor had earlier conveyed his concern over the manner of arrest of Arnab Goswami to the State Home Minister. — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) November 9, 2020

“The Governor also asked the Home Minister to allow the family of Arnab Goswami to see him and to speak to him. The Governor had earlier conveyed his concern over the manner of arrest of Arnab Goswami to the State Home Minister,” the release said.

Arnab Goswami, arrested in connection with the alleged suicide of an interior designer, was on Sunday shifted from Alibaug to Taloja jail in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. Goswami was moved to Taloja jail after allegedly being found using a mobile phone while in judicial custody at a school designated as COVID-19 centre for Alibaug prison.

Goswami and two others – Feroze Shaikh and Nitish Sarda – were arrested by Alibaug police on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by companies of the accused.

After his arrest from his Lower Parel residence in Mumbai, Goswami was taken to Alibaug, where the Chief Judicial Magistrate remanded him and the two others in judicial custody till November 18. Goswami was then kept at a local school which has been designated as a COVID-19 centre for the Alibaug prison. The Bombay High Court will on Monday pronounce its order on the interim bail application filed by Goswami and the two others in connection with the abetment of suicide case.

