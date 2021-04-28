The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced free vaccination against COVID-19 for free to all its citizens in the age group of 18 to 44 years, said the state chief ministers office. The decision was taken decision was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai. Taking to Twitter, the CMO’s office said, “Today, the Cabinet under the leadership of CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has decided to provide free COVID-19 vaccination to all the citizens of Maharashtra aged between 18-44 years.” Also Read - Martin Guptill, Andre Russell And Shakib Al Hasan to Feature in Remaining PSL 6 Matches

Soon after the announcement, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the move will put a burden of Rs 6,500 crore on the state’s coffers. Also Read - PSG vs MCI Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, UEFA Champions League Semifinal: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City on April 29, Thursday