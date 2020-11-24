New Delhi: A year after the BJP formed an 80-hour government after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis asserted that next BJP government’s swearing-in ceremony in the state will be held at an appropriate hour instead of dawn. He claimed that the existing Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government will fall and BJP will retain power in the state once again. Also Read - COVID-19: PM Modi To Hold Virtual Meeting With States Today, Likely To Discuss Vaccine Distribution Strategy

"We will form a government after the existing Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government falls. The swearing-in will be at the appropriate hour. It will not take place at dawn. But such incidents need not be remembered," Fadanavis told reporters.

Launching a scathing attack on the MVA government for "ignoring Marathwada region", Fadanavais alleged that people are angry with the government as it halted the projects in the region.

“The government has not provided any subsidy for the damage to crops. Soybean and cotton crops were destroyed due to untimely monsoon and floods, but the Maharashtra government did not help farmers,” he said.

Echoing similar remarks, Union Minister Raosaheb Danve expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will again come to power in Maharashtra in the next two to three months.

“Do not think that our government will not be formed; it will be formed in two-three months… We are just waiting for the Legislative Council polls to conclude,” said BJP leader Danve.

Last year on November 23, 2019, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis with the support of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar had formed the government in Maharashtra. However, the government lasted for only 80 hours with Pawar tendering his resignation as the deputy CM, paving the way for the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance with the NCP and the Congress to assume office a few days later.

Notably, the BJP had won the maximum 105 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly polls held last year, followed by Shiv Sena which bagged 56 seats. The NCP had won 54 seats and the Congress 44.

