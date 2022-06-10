Mumbai: Maharashtra government has introduced an online system for the transfer of teachers of Zilla Parishad schools to ensure transparency in the process. Hasan Mushrif, State Rural Development Minister, launched the online system at Mantralaya, the state secretariat in Mumbai on Thursday.Also Read - Maharashtra SSC Results 2022 Likely to be Declared by June 15: Here’s How to Check Score on mahresult.nic

Earlier, the transfer of teachers was being done manually and allegations of certain teachers influencing the process in their favour were rampant. The issues of political interference were also reported in the earlier system. PTI reported that the new online system will handle the database of around two lakh Zilla Parishad teachers in the state. The government had earlier formed a study group of Zilla Parishad officials, which gave inputs to develop the software to two private companies hired by the department.

"This system will ensure maximum transparency in the transfer of teachers. The transfers will be made in a manner that it would ensure that the students would get quality teachers," Mushrif said. Additional chief secretary of the Rural Development Department Rajesh Kumar said, "Once a teacher fills in his or her information in the state database, it can be seen by other teachers as well. It will thus put a check on teachers who may fill in false information to influence the transfer system."

Every teacher eligible for transfer will have to give a list of 30 schools of his or her preference, he said. The online database comprises information about two lakh teachers, including teachers who are physically-challenged ones, widows, divorcees or single and those who are nearing retirement. These factors will be considered at the time of transfer, the senior official said.

(With inputs from PTI)