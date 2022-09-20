Mumbai Gram Panchayat Election Result: A total of 259 candidates supported by BJP have registered a massive victory in the recently-held Maharashtra Gram Panchayat election 2022. The Sharad Pawar-led NCP came a distant second, while the Congress stands third in the tally and Uddhav Thackeray’s faction is fourth.Also Read - Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2023 Board Exam Dates Released at mahahsscboard.in. Check Provisional Schedule Here

BJP’s Maharashtra unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule claimed that 259 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-supported candidates and 40 nominees backed by the Shiv Sena faction headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have been elected as sarpanches.

“In all, more than 50 per cent of the newly-elected sarpanches are supporters of the Shinde-BJP alliance”, Bawankule said, adding that gram panchayat results have confirmed Maharashtra’s faith in the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

Maharashtra Gram Panchayat: District-wise tally

Nashik: Out of 88 gram panchayats in Nashik, NCP won 41, Thackeray faction 13, the BJP and Congress five each, Shinde camp one, and CPM eight.

Out of 61 gram panchayats in Pune, NCP won 30, six were held unopposed, the BJP and Shinde camp three each and local alliances won 23.

Yavatmal (70 gram panchayats): Congress won 33, BJP 20, NCP nine, Thackeray faction three and local alliances six. In the sugarcane-rich Ahmednagar, NCP won 20 gram panchayats, BJP 16 and local alliances nine.

Nandurbar (75 gram panchayats): BJP registered victory in 42 gram panchayats, Shinde camp won 28.

About Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Elections 2022

Voting for elections to 547 gram panchayats spread across 16 districts of the state was held on Sunday and 76 per cent turnout was reported. The elections were held on non-party basis and the counting of votes was taken up on Monday. Besides elections to gram panchayats, direct polls for the post of village sarpanches were also held.

Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election: How to Check Result

Candidates and voters can check Gram Panchayat election result through various websites as well as different channels. They can also log on to the official website of the state election commission.