Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Results 2021 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat elections began at 9 AM on Monday. Over 14,000 gram panchayats in 34 of the total 36 districts in Maharashtra went to polls on January 15, amid strict COVID-19 protocols. At least 14 Thane district villages have boycotted the gram panchayat elections to press for their demand to be a part of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. There are 27,920 gram panchayats in the state. The gram panchayats are considered the third tier of governance. Elections for them are not held on party lines, using party symbols. Candidates are allotted election symbols from a list of free symbols.

Here are the LIVE Updates:

09: 42 AM: The gram panchayat elections are considered a litmus test for the BJP. It will be followed by a series of municipal corporation polls later this year, followed by the all-important BMC polls in early 2022.

09:40 AM: There are 20,000-odd seats where members have already been elected unopposed.