Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Result: Georgia Return MBBS Student Elected As Sarpanch In Sangli District

Candidate Yashodhara Shinde was called home to contest election for the sarpanch post in Vaddi village of Maharashtra's Sangli district by her father.

Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Results 2022: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed to have emerged on top in the results to 7,135 Gram Panchayats spread across 34 districts of Maharashtra on Tuesday. In this big win, a 21-year-old candidate, who was pursuing her medical degree in Georgia, was elected the new sarpanch of Vaddi. Candidate Yashodhara Shinde was called home to contest election for the sarpanch post in Vaddi village of Maharashtra’s Sangli district by her father. And the decision she wont regret.

“I have lived in the village. My great grandfather and my grandmother have both contributed as sarpanch of neighbouring Narwad village for 15 years. People here wanted someone from my family to contest for the post, hoping that they may get to see development once again,” she told TOI, adding that she could feel the faith people of her village had in her.

“Since I have lived a good number of years here, I have a special spot for the village in my heart. I know the problems here, the basic amenities that are needed. The health of women and children needs urgent attention,” she said after winning a closely contested race by 147 votes.

The MBBS student, however, does not want to discontinue her studies. “I am currently in the fourth year, with only one-and-a-half-years left to complete my medical graduation. I will do it online. My friends in Georgia called up to congratulate me and extend all possible help. I have always aspired to become a doctor and I am going to fulfil my dream.

Yashodhara, whose father Mahendrasingh and grandmother Mandakiniraje led the panel that won all 12 seats in the gram panchayat polls.

Similarly, a 21-year-old college student was elected as Sarpanch of Shindagi-Khurd and Mangdari group Gram Panchayat in Ahmedpur tehsil of Latur district on Tuesday. Sangameshwar Sodgir, the winning candidate, is a third-year BA student.

The contest was between Sriram Gram Vikas Panel led by Srihari Tulshiram Sodgir and Sriram Sangharsh Panel led by Madhavrao Devkate, both belonging to different BJP factions in the area.

The Gram Vikas Panel led by Sodgir won and Sangameshwar Sodgir was elected as Sarpanch.