Mumbai: A high-voltage drama ensued amid the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ face-off between independent MP Navneet Rana, her husband MLA Ravi Rana and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday. In the latest development, the couple were presented before the Holiday and Sunday court of Metropolitan Magistrate, Bandra, which sent them to a judicial custody for 14 days, reported news agency ANI.Also Read - Hanuman Chalisa Row: BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Claims Shiv Sena Goons Attacked Him At Khar Police Station

The police had on Saturday evening arrested the Ranas for allegedly “creating enmity between different groups”, after the couple cancelled their plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence ‘Matoshree’ here. According to an official from Khar police station, the couple was shifted to Santacruz police lock-up in the night. Also Read - Hanuman Chalisa Row: Fadnavis Calls Arrest of Navneet Rana, Ravi Rana Painful For Maharashtra

Maharashtra | Amravati MP Navneet Rana & her husband MLA Ravi Rana were produced before the court; hearing started on-demand application from the Khar police. Special Public Prosecutor Pradip Gharat to argue for Police & Advocate Rizwan Merchant to argue for Navneet & Ravi Rana — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2022

Earlier, Ranas were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), and section 135 of the Mumbai Police Act (violation of prohibitory orders of police). The police later also added IPC section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) in the FIR registered against Ranas, the official said.

FIR registered against Shiv Sena workers

Meanwhile, based on a written application submitted by Ranas, the Khar police also registered an FIR against Shiv Sena workers, under relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections including rioting and unlawful assembly, for protesting outside the couple’s residence here, the official said.

Here’s how the row started and all that has transpired in this case up until now:

Navneet Rana, who is MP from Amravati in Maharashtra, and Ravi Rana, MLA from Badnera in Amravati district, had submitted a complaint at the Khar police station against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, and Sena leader and state Transport Minister Anil Parab, accusing them of instigating people to ‘kill’ the couple. Earlier this month, Ravi Rana had demanded that Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, recite the Hanuman Chalisa at his residence on Hanuman Jayanti, and announced that if the CM did not do so, he would go to ‘Matoshree’ and recite it. On Friday, Ravi Rana had said he would visit Matoshree on Saturday. But, as his announcement drew a strong reaction from Shiv Sena cadres, on Saturday morning he announced that he and his wife were cancelling their plan so as not to create any law and order situation ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mumbai on Sunday. But, despite their backtracking, Sena cadres on Saturday laid a siege to the building in suburban Khar where the couple was staying, and said the Ranas would not be allowed to leave until they apologised for insulting Matoshree, their “temple”. The Sena workers had also tried to break through barricades and enter the building, but were stopped by police.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)