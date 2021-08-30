Thane: A woman civic official in Maharashtra’s Thane was injured in a alleged knife attack by a hawker during an anti-encroachment drive on Monday, reported news agencies. An assistant municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation suffered severe injuries on Monday evening after she was allegedly attacked by a man while she was overseeing the removal of hawkers from Kasarvadavali junction, officials were quoted as saying.Also Read - Chennai Shopkeeper, Two Sisters Arrested For Sexual Assault of Five Minors

Kalpita Pimple, AMC of Majiwada-Manpada, was attacked with a knife by a hawker while she was clearing the area, leaving her severely injured, said Thane Municipal Corporation Additional Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Malvi. Also Read - Dahi Handi 2021: Maharashtra Bans Public Gatherings, Issues Fresh Guidelines, Directs to Hold Symbolic Event

Maharashtra: A vegetable vendor attacked Kalpita Pimple, an asst municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation with a knife during an anti-encroachment drive. She suffered severe cuts on two of her fingers. FIR registered, accused arrested. Her bodyguard was also injured. pic.twitter.com/J43P5AQSJy — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2021

Also Read - Doctor Attacks Wife With Blade After She Refuses to Have Sex With His Friends

Accused Amar Yadav has been arrested and further probe into the case was underway, a Kasarvadavli police station official said. Mrunal Pendse, BJP corporator from the area, told PTI the official had suffered severe cuts on three of her fingers and had been hospitalised.

(With inputs from agencies)