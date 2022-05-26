New Delhi: A video of Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil commenting on how marriages work better have sparked a row. Addressing a public event, Dilip Patil said: “For better marriages and to avoid domestic violence, men should stay outside, and women should do housework.”Also Read - What Lessons We As Society Should Take From Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard Case

Taking to Twitter, Andhra Pradesh BJP leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy shared the video of Dilip Patil making the remark sexist remark and tagged Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, a colleague of the Maharashtra home minister, in the post.

Hello @priyankac19, Maharashtra's Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil ji is saying "Its better men stay outside their homes and women do housework, for better marriages and low domestic violence." Now waiting for you to take credit of his statement! pic.twitter.com/eGK1PHAb2T — Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) May 23, 2022

Dilip Patil’s remark comes at a time when his rival Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil stirred a controversy with similar sexist remarks against women. Chandrakant Patil drew sharp reaction from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for his comments asking NCP MP Supriya Sule to “go home and cook” instead of being in politics, drawing a sharp reaction from her party.

Chandrakant Patil made the remarks on Wednesday during a protest by the state BJP unit in Mumbai for seeking reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in elections. “Why are you (Sule) even in politics, just go home and cook. Go to Delhi or to a cemetery, but get us the OBC quota. Despite being a Lok Sabha member, how come you don’t know how to get an appointment with chief minister.”

Reacting to the sharp criticism against him, Chandrakant Patil said his words were part of a “rural style” of speaking and that he did not mean to disrespect women or Sule, who is the daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. “Whenever I meet Sule, we always greet each other with respect, Patil said.