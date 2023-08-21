Home

Maharashtra

Maharashtra Horror: Woman Cop, 2-Yr-Old Daughter Stabbed To Death By Husband Before Hanging Self To Death

Kishore Kute murdered his 37-year-old wife Varsha Dandade Kute-- a police official-- and their toddler daughter, Krishnali Kute, to death at the couple's home in Chikhli village of Maharashtra's Buldhana district.

New Delhi: A shocking incident has come to the fore from Maharashtra’s Buldhana district where a man stabbed his wife and 2-year-old daughter to death before committing suicide by hanging himself in well in nearby well on Monday. According to the police, Kishore Kute murdered his 37-year-old wife Varsha Dandade Kute– a police official– and their toddler daughter, Krishnali Kute, to death at the couple’s home in Chikhli village of the district.

Giving details, a senior police official said the shocking incident took place on Monday morning when Varsha — who was posted at the Chikhli police station– returned home after night duty.

“A quarrel broke out between Varsha and her husband Kishor, 40, when she returned home after night duty (on Monday morning). In a fit of rage, Kishor picked up a sharp weapon and attacked Varsha. He also stabbed his two-year-old daughter, Krishnali,” the official told news agency PTI.

After murdering his wife and baby girl, Kishor travelled to nearby Gangalgaon village on his motorcycle where he hanged himself in a well using a rope, the official added.

“Someone informed the local police about the hanging. Police found that the motorcycle was registered in the name of Varsha Dandade Kute. Later, police contacted Varsha’s brother Santosh who reached the spot and identified the bike and Kishor,” he said.

Police then went to the residence of the Kutes in Chikhli village where they were shocked to find Varsha and Krishna lying in a pool of blood, the official further said. Luckily, another daughter of the Kute couple probably escaped a gruesome fate as the 8-year-old had gone to school in the morning when the incident occurred, the official added.

Buldhana Police have registered a case of murder and further investigation is underway, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

