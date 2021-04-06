Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo Raj Thackeray on Tuesday addressed a press conference from his residence and said that class 10 and class 12 students who are appearing for board exams should be promoted without examinations, “just like other students” amid rising coronavirus cases. Also Read - Mumbai Local Trains' Congestion, Other Gatherings Must be Stopped to Flatten COVID Curve, Say Experts. Will Govt Listen?

“We have no clue about the mental trauma these kids are facing during this pandemic. Just like other students, class 10 and 122 students should also be promoted,” Thackeray asserted. Also Read - Lockdown-Like Restrictions Emerge Across States As India Faces Second Wave Of Coronavirus | Full List Here

Speaking on the lockdown-like restrictions imposed in Maharashtra to curb COVID-19 infections, the MNS president said he had discussed the measures with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who was himself under quarantine after his staffers tested positive. “We discussed about various issues in a virtual meeting… The number of covid-19 cases in the state are increasing. I asked the Chief Minister why this COVID-19 surge was only seen in Maharashtra. The truth needs to be told to the people. As Maharashtra is an industrial state, the number of people coming from outside is huge.” Also Read - Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exam 2021 Likely To Be Postponed; #cancelboardexams2021 Trends on Twitter

“We are not aware how many cases are being reported from other states like West Bengal. People are coming from outside states and there is no count of COVID-19 such patients in Maharashtra. Once the numbers are counted, we would know how many numbers are coming from other states,” Raj Thackeray added.

Noting the need to improve health infrastructure in the state, the MNS chief said, “Despite the availability of space in many hospitals, COVID-19 patients are not getting beds. At such a time, the government should adopt a strict policy. Patients need to get beds.”

Raj Thackeray also demanded that electricity bills in Maharashtra be waived off for the lockdown period when industries and offices are shut and people have lost jobs. “How can people pay huge electricity bills?” he asked.

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 47,288 fresh coronavirus positive cases, a day after seeing the highest spike of 57,074 infections, and 155 fatalities, the state health department said. Mumbai city reported 9,879 fresh cases and 21 fatalities. Meanwhile, with its satellite towns included, Mumbai division reported 17,139 infections and 38 fatalities in the day.