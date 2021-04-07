Mumbai: In a major move to prevent coronavirus surge, Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced that students in Class 9 and Class 11 across the state will be declared ‘passed’ without appearing for exams. Meanwhile, Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams 2021 will be held offline and the datesheet for the exams will be released soon. Also Read - COVID-19 Rules Go For A Toss As Large Numbers of People Seen Violating Guidelines At New Delhi Railway Station

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra had earlier said that all students from Class 1-8 will be promoted without examinations as COVID-19 situation worsened. Also Read - Twinkle Khanna Shares 'Soothing' Poem on Uncertain Times As Akshay Kumar Undergoes COVID-19 Treatment

“In view of the ongoing situation due to Covid 19, all state board students across Maharashtra state from Class 1st to Class 8th will be promoted to the next class without any examinations. A decision regarding students of class 9th and 11th will soon be taken,” a tweet from the official handle of state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad stated. Also Read - Restrictions Under Section 144 Imposed in Bengaluru From Today; Gym, Party Halls Won't Operate | Check Latest Guidelines Here

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo Raj Thackeray had demanded that Class 10 and 12 students, who are appearing for board exams, should also be promoted like the rest of the classes.

It has also been speculated that the Maharashtra Education department is mulling a postponement of the upcoming board exams until the coronavirus situation in the state improves. However, there is no official statement regarding the same.