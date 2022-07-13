Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an “Orange Alert” for Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Satara, Amravati, and Thane for Thursday while Palghar, Nashik, and Pune have been issued a “Red Alert”.Also Read - Maharashtra Rains Latest Update: Pune District Imposes Section 144 In Tourist Places Till July 17, Violators to be Penalised

At least six people have died in rain-related incidents over the past 24 hours while 95 people were evacuated as heavy rain battered Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, Nashik, and Palghar districts. Gadchiroli, Nashik, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, and Raigad districts saw most of the evacuations while two people were killed after a structure collapsed in a Mumbai suburb while one person drowned in the Gadchiroli district in east Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, a high tide hit Marine Drive in Mumbai on Tuesday amidst heavy rainfall and IMD predicted moderate to intense spells of rain to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ghat areas of Pune and Satara, Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani, and Latur. In Mumbai, the IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours in the city and its suburbs, with the possibility of heavy rainfall in isolated places.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into these seas. Several parts of Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days amidst the wet spell on the state since the onset of a torrential monsoon. Several rivers in the state have reached the warning level.