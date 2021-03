Mumbai: To contain the surge of Coronavirus cases in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday ordered imposition of curfew across the state from Sunday (March 28). Also Read - Holi 2021: Quick And Easy Way To Make Healthy Truffle For Holi Get-Together At Home | Recipe Inside

More Details Awaited Also Read - Live Cricket Score India vs England 2nd ODI Updates: Bairstow And Stokes Put ENG in Commanding Position