New Delhi: The Maharashtra government on Sunday extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state till June 30, a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced extension of lockdown till the said date, albeit only within containment zones. Also Read - Maharashtra's Guidelines For Govt Employees: Thermal Screening Before Entering Offices, 3 Ply Mask Must

The state government has dubbed this exercise as ‘Mission Begin Again’.

From tomorrow, this is how ‘lockdown 5.0’ will be like in Maharashtra:

(1.) Movement of individuals, except essential services, will be strictly prohibited from 9 PM-5 AM. This is in line with the Centre’s guidelines; earlier, the timing of the night curfew was 7 PM-7AM;

(2.) From June 5, all markets, market areas and shops-except malls and market complexes-will be allowed to function on an ‘odd-even’ basis from 9 AM-5 PM;

(3.) From June 8, all private offices can open with 10% workforce, while remaining persons will work from home; intra-district bus services are allowed but inter-district services will stay closed;

(4.) However, religious places and places of worship, hotels, restaurants, hospitality services, shopping malls, barber shops, spas, salons and beauty parlours. The Centre had, however, given permission to open religious places, hotels, malls etc. from June 8 with SOPs in place.

Maharashtra is, by far, the worst coronavirus-affected state in the country. With nearly 3,000 cases on Saturday, the western state’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 65,000 mark and is currently at 65,168.