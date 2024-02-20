Home

Maharashtra Resident Doctors Announce Statewide Indefinite Strike From Feb 22, Here’s All You Need To Know

The resident doctors of Maharashtra have announced an indefinite, statewide strike from Thursday, February 22, 2024. Here's what you should know...

New Delhi: The medical profession is considered to be the most novel profession and the stature of doctors is next to God, as they have the power to cure a sick person and help them stay hale and hearty. In a major news update with respect to doctors, the resident doctors of Maharashtra have announced a state-wide protest from February 22, 2024. This is an indefinite strike which has been announced across the state, by the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) Central. What are the timings of this strike, what will be its result and how will the general people be affected by it, read to know in detail…

Statewide, Indefinite Strike Announced By Resident Doctors

As mentioned earlier, the resident doctors of Maharashtra have announced a statewide indefinite strike from February 22, 2024. This protest/strike will begin from 5:00 PM on Thursday, February 22 and this comes after a lot of issues of the doctors remain unresolved including their working and living conditions. This is the second strike call in 2024 by the doctors.

Maharashtra Resident Doctors On Indefinite Strike – What Will Happen Now?

The statewide indefinite strike by the resident doctors in Maharashtra will naturally affect the general public as the number of doctors in action will go down. However, emergency services will continue as usual so that the essential medical care is not reduced and is provided properly. In medical colleges and hospitals in the state, there are a total of 4000 resident doctors.

According to a Hindustan Times report, a MARD representative is quoted as saying, “Our aim is not to disrupt services, but to ensure that the authorities fulfil their responsibilities towards resident doctors, who play a crucial role in the healthcare system.”

What Are Demands Of Resident Doctors?

Previously, a meeting of the resident doctors took place with Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister and Khasan Mushrif, the Minister of Medical Education. The meeting concluded with the following promises to the resident doctors –

Immediate funding for the hostel repairs and its construction. Stipend payments will be regularized. Pending stipends and arrears will be released. Stipend raise of Rs 10,000.

However, according to the resident doctors body, these promises weren’t fulfilled. In a statement, MARD representatives said, “Despite our efforts to engage with the authorities and their assurances on Feb 7th, unfortunately, the promises made to address the genuine concerns of resident doctors remain unfulfilled even after two weeks.”

