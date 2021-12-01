Mumbai: Amid growing concern over the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Maharashtra government has made institutional quarantine mandatory for passengers coming to the state from ‘at-risk’ nations. As per the reports, the order to place passengers into compulsory quarantine centres will come into effect immediately.Also Read - Weekly RT-PCR Mandatory For Unvaccinated Employees In Kerala. Details Here

Speaking to a leading news channel, a source close to the development said that flyers arriving into the state will have to pay for the quarantine at designated hotels. Following the order, mass cancellation of flights to Mumbai is likely. The list of countries designated “at-risk” for now includes South Africa, all 44 countries in Europe, the United Kingdom (UK), Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Hong Kong, Israel and Singapore. Also Read - Omicron Variant: India Removes Bangladesh From List of 'at-risk' Countries | Details Here

#FlyAI : Intl Passengers for Maharashtra kindly note, order issued by Govt of Maharashtra require quarantine for all arriving from countries at risk & RTPCR test for other countries. Domestic passengers coming to Maharashtra require RTPCR report 48 hrs before departure. pic.twitter.com/RNeldW29CL — Air India (@airindiain) November 30, 2021

Also Read - Gujarat Extends Night Curfew in Eight Cities Till December 10 Amid Omicron Threat | Complete List Here

Passengers coming from the above-mentioned countries will also undergo RT-PCR test on the second, fourth and seventh day of arrival, the authorities said in its latest guidelines. If a passenger is found to be positive, he or she will be shifted to a hospital. In case the test is negative, the passenger will still have to undergo seven-day home quarantine.

Passengers from other than at-risk countries will have to undergo a compulsory RT-PCR test at the airport. Even if found negative, they will have to undergo 14 days’ home quarantine. If found positive the patient will be shifted to a hospital, the guidelines added.