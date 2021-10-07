Maharashtra Lockdown News Today: Keeping in mind the possible threat from the COVID third wave, the Maharashtra government on Thursday issued fresh guidelines and made vaccine certificate and negative COVID report mandatory for pilgrims from outside Maharashtra visiting the famous Renuka Mata temple at Mahurgad in Nanded district.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Schools Reopening: Classes For Standard 1 To 12 To Start From November 1| Guidelines Here

The guidelines were issued as several temples including the temples of Mahur and Tuljapur in Osmanabad district, Goddess Tulja Bhavani temple, along with Jyotirlings of Ghrishneshwar in Aurangabad and Parli Vaijnath in Beed district opened for devotees this morning after remaining closed for nearly 6 months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Covid Challenge Not Over Yet, Says Govt; Urges All to be Watchful During Festive Season | Key Points

As per latest updates, the annual yatra organised on the occasion of Kojagiri Purnima (from October 18 to 20) in Tuljapur has been cancelled this year in view of the pandemic. Also Read - PM-CARES For Children: Govt Announces Eligibility Criteria, Entitlement | Check Details Here

Apart from the vaccine certificate, the district administration of Nanded has also implemented a pass system – both online and offline – for devotees coming for ‘darshan’ at the Renuka Mata temple at Mahurgad.

In the guidelines, the district administration said that the pilgrims coming from outside Maharashtra will have to produce certificates showing they have been fully vaccinated against the viral infection to gain entry in the temple.

Corona cases: The development comes as the state on Wednesday recorded 2,876 new coronavirus positive cases and 90 fatalities while 2,763 patients recovered.

At 624, the Mumbai district reported the highest number of new cases during the day in Maharashtra. Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 1,110 cases, followed by 948 infections in the Pune region. Nashik region logged 480 new cases, Kolhapur region 186, Latur region 74, Aurangabad region 54, Nagpur region 16 and Akola region eight cases.

(With inputs from PTI)