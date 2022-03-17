Holi 2022 Guidelines: The Maharashtra government on Thursday issued guidelines for Holi 2022 and urged people to celebrate the festival of colours without congregating on a large scale with observing COVID-appropriate behaviour as the virus is still prevalent.Also Read - New COVID Wave Approaching? WHO Issues Warning As China, South Korea Witness Spurt in COVID Cases

In the fresh guidelines, the Maharashtra government said Dhulivandan and Rangpanchami should be celebrated in a simple manner to ensure the coronavirus infection does not spread.

The state government also asked people against taking 'palkhi' (palanquin) processions to households during the festival.

Saying that the local administration should (instead) arrange for darshan (of palkhi) at the local temple, the government said the local administration should also ensure effective observance of the COVID-appropriate behaviour.

For the last two years, all festivals in the state are being celebrated in a low-key manner in the wake of the pandemic.

Notably, Maharashtra is witnessing a dip in COVID-19 cases as the state reported 237 fresh infections and two deaths on Wednesday, as per official figures.

This year, ‘Holika Dahan’ is being observed on Thursday, and ‘Dhulivandan’ and ‘Rangpanchami’ – during which people apply colours to each other – will be celebrated on March 18 and 22, respectively.

Holi/Shimga is celebrated on a big scale throughout Maharashtra. The festival should possibly be celebrated without crowding and by observing COVID-appropriate behaviour given the coronavirus situation, the state Home department said in a circular.

(With inputs from PTI)