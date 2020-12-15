New Delhi: Dismissing an RTI-based news report, Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has clarified that CM Uddhav Thackeray’s two official residences do not have any water bill pending. “‘Details provided by BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) show that no water bill is pending for both the CM’s bungalows – ‘Varsha’ and ‘Torana’. News about pending water bills are incorrect”, the CMO said in a release. Also Read - Maharashtra: Man Detained For Dancing With Sword at Birthday Bash, Another Absconding

Notably, Shakeel Ahmed Shaikh, a city-based RTI activist claimed that a collective water bill of about Rs 24.56 lakh was pending with the official bungalows of the CM, deputy CM and other ministers of the state cabinet. The activist had claimed that 'Varsha' bungalow has the total water bill arrears of Rs 24,916, while 'Devgiri', the official residence of deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, defaulted the water bill of Rs 1,35,300.

Meanwhile, the CMO asserted that the report submitted by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) showed that the (bill) arrears of both 'Varsha' and 'Torna' bungalows of the CM are 'Nirank' (blank).

“The office of the Water Works Department of the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation has given a report of outstanding in this regard. It clarifies the fact that the arrears of these two bungalows are non-existent,” the release added.