New Delhi: The Monorail services in Mumbai resumed on Sunday, months after they were stopped in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides, the metro rail will also be back on track from Monday on the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor under Maharashtra’s government’s mission ‘Begin Again’. Also Read - Maharashtra Reviving Local Tourism: Beautifies Mumbai’s Personal Weekend Getaway, Matheran

Notably, both monorail and metro services in the city were suspended since mid-March, when the PM Modi had announced a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Also Read - MHT CET Exam to be Re-Conducted | Check New Dates

Earlier on Saturday, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Commissioner RA Rajeev had inspected its service by taking a ride on the monorail.

Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has requested the Railways to make available local trains services to all women.

“It’s requested that local trains services be made available to all women from 11 am to 3 pm and again from 7 pm till the end of local services for the day, from 17th Oct, in Mumbai & Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR),” Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation Secretary had said in a statement.

As of now, trains in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have only been allowed for essential/emergency sectors, and also for differently-abled and cancer patients.