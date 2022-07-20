Nagpur/Maharashtra: Upset over financial crisis, a man in Nagpur, Maharashtra set himself afire along with his wife and son in a car. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon in the Khapri Punarvasan area under Beltarodi police station limits. Police said that the man died while his wife Sangita Bhat (55) and son Nandan (30) survived. However, they have sustained serious burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital. The deceased was identified as Ramraj Gopalkrishna Bhat (58).Also Read - Maharashtra: 2-Year-Old Boy Drowns on His Birthday in Swimming Pool of Bungalow in Lonavala

A suicide note was recovered from the 58-year-old man's house in which he has purportedly said he was ending his life due to financial crisis. Ramraj Bhat drove his wife and son, who were unaware about his real motive, in a car on the pretext of going for lunch at a hotel, the police said.

The mother-son duo quickly opened the car's doors and somehow managed to douse the flames, but Ramraj Bhat was charred to death in the vehicle. Police said an offence was registered against the deceased man at the Beltarodi police station.