New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thakeray on Friday announced a substantial pay hike in the honorarium of doctors serving their bonds to encourage them in serving their duties amid the escalating coronavirus crisis.

Thackeray announced the hike to bring it at par with doctors working on contract basis so that it further strengthens their resolve in this, the Maharashtra government said.

With the new pay scale hike, doctors serving in tribal areas will get Rs 75,000 instead of Rs 60,000; specialist doctors in tribal areas will get Rs 85,000 instead of the previous Rs 70,000. At the same time, MBBS doctors in other areas will get Rs 70,000 instead of 55,000, while the specialists will get Rs 80,000 instead of Rs 65,000.

Coronavirus Tally in Maharashtra

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra increased to 62,228 on Friday, including 2,682 new cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll climbed to 2098, with over 116 fatalities since Thursday.

Mumbai, the financial hub of India, is the worst-hit city in the state as well as country, and it is also the world’s fourth worst-affected city due to the deadly viral infection.

Meanwhile, at least 41 new COVID-19 patients were found in Mumbai’s Dharavi, taking count of cases in Asia”s largest slum to 1,715, while no new death was reported in the last one day.

The Maharashtra state authorities have also been facing a lot of criticism due to the lack of hospital beds in government wards, that has forced more than one patient to share a single bed.