Mumbai/Maharashtra: In what may remind you of a popular Netflix series 'Stranger Things', panic has gripped Maharashtra's Latur district after mysterious underground sounds have been reported at Hasori village. This has been happening now for over a week.

DISTRICT OFFICIALS TO VISIT VILLAGE SOON

District officials have requested experts from the Indian Institute of Geomagnetism to visit the village to study the phenomenon, in order to get a scientific explanation, an official said.

DO NOT PANIC, DISTRICT OFFICIALS TO RESIDENTS

Latur district collector Prithviraj BP visited the village on Tuesday and appealed people not to panic. A team of experts from Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University of Nanded will visit the village on Wednesday, officials said.

DEADLY EARTHQUAKE IN THE VILLAGE CLAIMED 9,700 LIVES IN 1993

The village in Nilanga tehsil is located 28 km from Killari where a deadly earthquake claimed 9,700 lives in 1993. But no seismic activity has been recorded in the area. 52 villages were demolished in the intraplate earthquake. It measured 6.2 on the moment magnitude scale approximately 30,000 were injured.

It is considered the deadliest earthquake in the stable continental crust to have occurred in recorded history. Because the location does not lie on a plate boundary, there was some debate as to what caused the earthquake.